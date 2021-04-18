Sunday, April 18th | 6 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Government’s Arabic-Language Twitter Account Shares Sympathetic Video From Iraq

The Moral Courage of Isi Leibler

In France, Antisemitism Is Systemic

The Need for Classic Liberal Values

Israel’s Elta Systems to Manufacture New Combat Vehicles for the IDF and Foreign Militaries

PA President Abbas to Address Major J Street Conference

UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia Tensions Rise

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran — TV

Israel and Greece Sign Record Defense Deal

‘A Very Good Weird’: Israel Drops Outdoor COVID Mask Order

April 18, 2021 3:57 pm
0

Israeli Government’s Arabic-Language Twitter Account Shares Sympathetic Video From Iraq

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A sympathetic video from Iraq posted by the Israeli government’s Arabic-language Twitter account. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

The Israeli government’s Arabic-language Twitter account posted on Sunday a video it said had been received from an Iraqi paying tribute to the State of Israel and the victims of the Holocaust.

In the video, a hand is seen with a Star of David drawn on it, along with what appears to be the word “Jude” inside the star.

The image harkens back to the yellow stars the Nazis forced Jews to wear on their clothing, which also contained the word “Jude” — “Jew” in German — in the center.

The Israeli government tweeted in Arabic, “A message from an Iraqi expressing sympathy for the State of Israel.”

“It is one of hundreds that we receive every day in which there is a clear aspiration for peace with Israel and getting rid of the militias that have exhausted the energies of Iraq,” the tweet said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.