Israeli Government’s Arabic-Language Twitter Account Shares Sympathetic Video From Iraq

The Israeli government’s Arabic-language Twitter account posted on Sunday a video it said had been received from an Iraqi paying tribute to the State of Israel and the victims of the Holocaust.

In the video, a hand is seen with a Star of David drawn on it, along with what appears to be the word “Jude” inside the star.

The image harkens back to the yellow stars the Nazis forced Jews to wear on their clothing, which also contained the word “Jude” — “Jew” in German — in the center.

The Israeli government tweeted in Arabic, “A message from an Iraqi expressing sympathy for the State of Israel.”

“It is one of hundreds that we receive every day in which there is a clear aspiration for peace with Israel and getting rid of the militias that have exhausted the energies of Iraq,” the tweet said.