Sunday, April 18th | 6 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA President Abbas to Address Major J Street Conference

UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia Tensions Rise

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran — TV

Israel and Greece Sign Record Defense Deal

‘A Very Good Weird’: Israel Drops Outdoor COVID Mask Order

Biden Says Iranian Enrichment to 60% Unhelpful, but Glad About Talks

Greece Says Wants Positive Agenda With Turkey After Ministers’ Spat

Iran Identifies Suspect Behind Blast at Natanz Nuclear Site

Game Changer: Chile Hails Sinovac’s 67% Effectiveness in Study

China Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Pick Up Pace

April 18, 2021 11:41 am
0

UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia Tensions Rise

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is towed by tugs as it arrives at Portsmouth Naval base, Britain, August 16, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls.

British warships will sail for the Black Sea in May amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior naval sources.

The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain’s NATO allies, the newspaper reported.

One Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will leave the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea, according to the report.

RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group’s flag ship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the report added.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Russian separatists.

Officials at the UK Ministry of Defence were not immediately available for comment.

A ministry spokesman told the newspaper that the UK government was working closely with Ukraine to monitor the situation and continued to call on Russia to deescalate.

“The UK and our international allies are unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the newspaper quoted the spokesman as saying.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.