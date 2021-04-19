Monday, April 19th | 7 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Deputy Quds Force Commander Dead of Heart Attack, Says Iran

Abu Dhabi’s G42 Forms Big Data JV With Israeli Defense Company Rafael

Israel’s Energy Ministry Unveils Plan to Combat Air Pollution

Israeli Schools Resume Full Activity

Albert Arie, One of Remaining Jews in Egypt, Dies at Age 91

Team Israel Baseball Submits Expanded Roster for Tokyo Summer Olympics

Pro-Israel Students at Arizona State Face Harassment After BDS Pulled From Vote

Iran Always Welcomes Dialogue With Riyadh, Foreign Ministry Says

Federal Prosecutors Ask Court to Keep Nazi-Sympathizing Capitol Rioter in Jail Due to Threat to New Jersey Jewish Community

Amid Uproar Over Planned SFSU Event With Leila Khaled, Zoom Changes Policy to Give Universities More Control

April 19, 2021 9:23 am
0

Abu Dhabi’s G42 Forms Big Data JV With Israeli Defense Company Rafael

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialize artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.

The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, healthcare and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emirates and internationally.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in August, triggering a number of announcements from businesses stating their intention to cooperate across the two countries.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamad al-Khaja said the joint venture strengthened the relationship between Israel and the UAE and opportunities for bilateral economic growth.

Related coverage

April 19, 2021 9:17 am
0

Israel’s Energy Ministry Unveils Plan to Combat Air Pollution

JNS.org - The Israeli Ministry of Energy announced on Sunday a new plan designed to significantly reduce air pollution in...

G42 is an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company set up in 2018 which works with government and private clients. In September it became the first UAE company to open an international office in Israel.

UAE national security advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is its chairman and a shareholder. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala in November invested in G42 and last week US private-equity firm Silver Lake invested to help the company expand.

G42 rose to prominence last year as it led Phase III clinical trials of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG) in the UAE and regional countries, as well as offering medical diagnostic services.

The joint venture agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by Israeli and UAE authorities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.