April 19, 2021 9:17 am
Israel’s Energy Ministry Unveils Plan to Combat Air Pollution

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz speaks during an interview with Reuters in Cairo, Egypt January 14, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany.

JNS.org – The Israeli Ministry of Energy announced on Sunday a new plan designed to significantly reduce air pollution in the energy market.

The plan, which the ministry said is part of Israel’s efforts to counteract climate change, has a number of objectives, among them a commitment to shut down coal power plants by 2025, in line with a directive by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

Other aims include: a reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions in the electricity sector by 75-85 percent by 2050; a 1.3 percent annual improvement in the energy-consumption-per-GDP figure; a shift towards a solar-based energy market; and investment in innovative energy technology, such as hydrogen power.

According to the ministry, the plan emerged following a year of research and dialogue, and includes a detailed working outline for the coming decade. However, it added, the plan “does not ignore the additional need to decrease local air pollution, which is relevant to the health of Israeli citizens.”

