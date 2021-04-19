Israel’s Keter Group and UBQ Materials Partner to Bring Sustainable Garden Goods

CTech – Israeli developer of thermoplastic material UBQ Materials has announced that resin-based consumer goods company Keter Group will incorporate UBQ into multiple product lines for garden furniture. The agreement is in line with the Israeli company’s efforts to achieve its sustainability goal of incorporating 55% of recycled content in its products in the next five years.

“Innovation aimed to halt climate change exists and is readily available, but its ability to impact is dependent on the adoption and implementation across industries,” said Tato Bigio, co-founder and CEO of UBQ Materials. “Continuing to deplete our natural resources is not an option; it is frankly no longer economically or environmentally viable. Through our partnership with Keter, we hope to set an example for industries to recognize sustainable manufacturing as a simple, cost-effective, and necessary choice.”

UBQ is a raw material for the manufacturing industry. It is the result of an advanced waste conversion process that transforms household waste that otherwise would have ended up in landfills into cost-effective and climate-positive materials which can be used as alternatives to plastic, wood, or minerals.

“To reach our climate goals, we are going far beyond the classic recycling method by incorporating climate-positive UBQ,” said Iftach Sachar, MD Global Sustainability, Marketing and Innovation of Keter Group. “This partnership will allow us to differentiate ourselves in the market, bringing a new level of sustainability to consumers and retailers without compromising on quality or competitive pricing of our products.”

Keter was established in Israel in 1948 and operates in more than 100 countries, with 21 plants in Israel, Europe, and North America. It is a manufacturer and marketer of resin-based household and garden consumer products, which can be found in more than 25,000 retail stores around the world.

UBQ Materials was founded in 2012 by Bigio, and Rany Lev and Yehuda Pearl, who serve as General Counsel and Chairman, respectively. To date, it has raised $27 million and expects to produce more than 70,000 tons of UBQ per year following the purchase of a second plant in the Netherlands, one-third of which will go to Keter. Its customers include Mercedes-Benz and McDonald’s, where its material is used in the largest franchisee restaurant in Latin America.