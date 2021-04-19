Monday, April 19th | 7 Iyyar 5781

April 19, 2021 9:02 am
Team Israel Baseball Submits Expanded Roster for Tokyo Summer Olympics

avatar by JNS.org

Baseball Team Israel celebrates after qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: Margo Sugarman.

JNS.org – The general manager of the Team Israel baseball has submitted an expanded roster of 44 players to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), baseball’s international governing body and the organizer of the baseball competition at the Olympic Games, it was announced on Tuesday.

A traveling team of 24 players will be selected from the roster to go to Tokyo for the Olympic Summer Games, which will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

The roster includes all 24 players who secured Israel’s spot in the Olympics by winning the WBSC Baseball Europe/Africa Olympic qualifier in September 2019 in Italy.

There are also 12 players who competed with Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and reached the quarterfinals, and six players who helped Israel finish first at the European Championship U18 qualifier in 2019 in Sweden. In addition, nine players have played in the Major Leagues; four of the athletes are currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces under the distinguished athlete designation; and three will be drafted in the same class in 2022.

