Tuesday, April 20th | 8 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Offers Condolences to Leader of Chad, Killed on Frontline, Who Mended Ties With Israel

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Cooperation with Israel in Fighting Cyberattacks

Islamist Ra’am Party Reject Netanyahu’s Push for Direct PM Election: Report

Israel’s University of Haifa to Help Decode the Language of Whales in Global, Machine Learning Research Project

Israeli Food-Tech Startup to Launch Cocoa Spread in US With More ‘Efficient’ Sugar Delivery

Miss Israel to Wear Gown Made of 300 Face Masks in Miss Universe Competition

Watchdog Group Report Echoes Calls for More Oversight After Biden Administration Renews Aid to Palestinian Authority

Gantz Warns Hezbollah of Suffering ‘Heavy Consequences’ if It ‘Challenges’ Israel

Dutch Art Museum Overrides Restitution Panel, Will Pay 200,000 Euros to Heirs of Jewish Man for Painting He Was Forced to Sell by the Nazis

Fallout of Decision to Excuse Accused Antisemitic Killer of Sarah Halimi From Trial Continues to Rock France

April 20, 2021 10:29 am
0

Top Democrats Introduce Bill to Slow Sale of F-35s to the UAE

avatar by i24 News

Israeli F-35 fighter jets are seen off the wing of a US Air Force refueling tanker, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo: US Air Force.

i24 News – US Senators Robert Menendez and Dianne Feinstein on Friday introduced a bill that could slow down the US sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

Sen. Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Feinstein (D-CA), former chairwoman of the Intelligence Committee, submitted legislation that would authorize congressional oversight of the sale.

The legislation seeks to protect Israel’s “qualitative military edge” in the region, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

“I remain concerned with the implications of a sale of our most advanced fighter jet given numerous outstanding, unanswered questions about the implications of this sale for US national security, our technology interests, and implications for regional stability including the legal parameters of Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge,” Menendez said, as cited by JTA.

An AIPAC official, the main pro-Israel lobby, stated the group had not taken a position on the bill “although we appreciate the senators’ commitment to preserve Israel’s QME.”

US President Joe Biden previously placed the weapons deal on hold for review. His predecessor, Donald Trump, inked the deal following the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE.

However, last week the Biden administration notified Congress that the arms sale worth more than $23 billion to the UAE will proceed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.