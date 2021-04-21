BDS Supporters Call for Boycott of UAE’s First Israeli Art Exhibition

JNS.org – The first-ever Israeli art exhibition in the United Arab Emirates is facing backlash from supporters of the BDS movement against Israel.

“Abyss of Bliss” is open from the end of March until May 20 at the Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery in Dubai. It features the work of three Israeli artists: Ariela Wertheimer, Keren Shpilsher and 18-year-old photographer Yinon Gal-On. The theme centers on “the concept of water” with 10 percent of the proceeds to be donated to the humanitarian organization Emirates Red Crescent.

The gallery said in a press release that the exhibit was organized to celebrate “the occasion of the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel,” signed last year as part of the Abraham Accords.

In a statement in Arabic, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) called on the general public to avoid the show, arguing that art is being used to normalize “colonialism and repression.”

Related coverage US Says Iran Support to Yemen’s Houthis ‘Significant, Lethal’ Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," US special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said...