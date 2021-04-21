Bipartisan Group of Senators Urge Biden to Nominate Antisemitism Envoy ASAP

JNS.org – A bipartisan group of senators on Monday urged US President Joe Biden to quickly nominate a candidate to serve as the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and confront rising antisemitism worldwide.

The senators, who make up the Senate Bipartisan Task Force on Combating Antisemitism, sent Biden a signed letter explaining the urgent need for the nomination. The letter was organized by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

“Tragically, 76 years after the end of the Holocaust, antisemitism remains a serious and growing danger for Jews in Europe, the Middle East, the United States and elsewhere in the world,” the letter stated. “According to a study by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, violent antisemitic attacks worldwide rose 18 percent in 2019, including at least 53 synagogues and 28 community centers and schools that were targeted.”

Congress passed a bill at the end of last year that elevated the special envoy position to the rank of a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed ambassador who reports directly to the secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump signed the bill into law shortly before leaving office. It also requires the ambassador to be a person of “recognized distinction in the field of combating antisemitism,” the letter stated.

Related coverage Leading Jewish Groups ‘Deeply Disappointed’ After Quebec Court Upholds Most of Religious Symbols Ban Leading Jewish groups expressed disappointment on Wednesday after the Quebec Superior Court largely upheld a bill that effectively bans the...

There have been several candidates rumored to be up for nomination, including former ADL head Abe Foxman, Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, former National Council of Jewish Women CEO Nancy Kaufman and National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry CEO Mark Levin. Kaufman, who is backed by far-left anti-Israel groups such as IfNotNow, has raised concerns over her stance on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, which she opposes codifying into law.

It remains unclear what President Biden’s timeline is for filing the position. The position under Trump was left vacant for the first two years of his administration and eventually filled by Elan Carr in February 2019.

“Swiftly nominating a qualified ambassador to monitor and combat antisemitism will help ensure that the United States remains a leader in combating antisemitism internationally and will equip the State Department with a designated senior diplomat to engage foreign governments to track and respond to this growing scourge,” the letter stated.

“We encourage you to move quickly on the nomination, and look forward to working with you.”

The letter was signed by 22 members of the task force.