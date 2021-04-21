Wednesday, April 21st | 9 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Jewish Groups ‘Deeply Disappointed’ After Quebec Court Upholds Most of Religious Symbols Ban

US Says Iran Support to Yemen’s Houthis ‘Significant, Lethal’

Documentary About French Nazi Hunters Produced by Oscar-Nominated Filmmakers Set for 2021 Release

The Threat to American Jews Is Real

Remembering the San Remo Conference and Israel’s International Legitimacy

Who’s Afraid of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism?

The Remarkable Trajectory of Greece-Israel Ties

Jeremy Piven Says Retired Jewish NFL Player Julian Edelman Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame

Report: White House and Israel Increasingly at Odds on US-Iran Talks in Vienna

Zoom Registration For Upcoming Webinar With PFLP’s Leila Khaled Now Removed From Platform

April 21, 2021 9:58 am
0

Israel Picks Amazon’s AWS, Google for Flagship Cloud Project

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Israel’s government chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country’s public sector and military.

Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft, Oracle and IBM in the tender for the four phase project known as “Nimbus”, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

They will establish local cloud sites in Israel with an initial investment of $1.2 billion. These sites will keep information within Israel’s borders under strict security guidelines.

The four phases of the project include acquisition and construction of cloud infrastructure, formulating government policy for migrating to the cloud, integration and migration, and control and optimization of cloud activity.

Related coverage

April 21, 2021 11:52 am
0

Report: White House and Israel Increasingly at Odds on US-Iran Talks in Vienna

The Biden administration and the Israeli government are increasingly at odds over the ongoing US-Iran talks in Vienna, with Israel...

Nimbus is a multi-year flagship project intended to provide a comprehensive solution for the provision of cloud services to the government, the defense system and other groups in the economy, the ministry said.

Another tender process is under way to address the third part of the project, in which dozens of local suppliers will be selected to assist in the migration of government systems to the cloud and the development of systems in the cloud environment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.