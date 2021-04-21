Wednesday, April 21st | 9 Iyyar 5781

April 21, 2021 10:11 am
0

Israel, UAE Sign Multi-Faceted Healthcare Cooperation Accord

avatar by i24 News

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

i24 NewsIsrael and the United Arab Emirates signed a multi-faceted healthcare cooperation deal, Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The accord, which is the result of a joint effort by Israel’s Health and Foreign ministries, was signed by Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and was attended by his Emirati counterpart Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais.

As part of the agreement, Israel and the UAE will cooperate in a wide variety of fields and projects within the healthcare sphere.

These will include joint efforts against pandemics, cybersecurity, and data protection in healthcare, medical training, innovation, artificial intelligence, and other high-tech endeavors.

“In addition, there will be an exchange of expert visits between the countries, and large-scale economic and health projects,” the press release adds.

The two nations will also seek to promote and foster cooperation between individual medical institutions.

The agreement is set to “bolster Israel’s healthcare system,” Edelstein said, adding that Israel has things to contribute and to learn as well.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize their ties last September and, since then, have moved ahead with a number of bilateral agreements and joint ventures, including visa-free travel.

