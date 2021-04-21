Jeremy Piven Says Retired Jewish NFL Player Julian Edelman Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame

Comedian and actor Jeremy Piven said retired NFL player, and fellow Jew, Julian Edelman should “1,000 percent” be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He’s got three Super Bowl rings. He has 36 touchdowns. He’s 5-foot-9. He’s Jewish!” Piven told TMZ recently about the former New England Patriots wide receiver, who announced his retirement from football on April 12.

“He runs a 4.3 [40-yard dash], he played quarterback in high school,” Piven added. “I mean, I look in the mirror and I see Julian Edelman. I don’t see me, and then I wake up and I see me and then it’s pathetic … He’s amazing! Put him in the Hall of Fame!”

“He was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets,” Piven also noted. “That’s not a participation trophy. He ran great routes, he hustled. You look at his highlights and look at his stats.”Edelman achieved 620 catches for 6,822 receiving yards and he was named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player in 2019 — the NFL’s only Jewish athlete to receive the honor. His postseason numbers include 118 receptions for 1442 yards, which ranks him second all-time to Jerry Rice.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, players and coaches are eligible for nomination after five years of retirement.