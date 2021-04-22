GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Require Iran Deal to Be Submitted as Treaty

JNS.org – Legislation to make it harder for the Biden administration to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, was introduced in both houses by Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

The Iran Nuclear Deal Advise and Consent Act of 2021 (H.R. 1479) was introduced on the floor of the US House of Representatives by Barr on March 2 and would cut off funding for the administration’s efforts to rejoin the JCPOA unless and until the administration submits an agreement to Congress for approval as a formal treaty. A treaty requires congressional approval under Article I of the US Constitution.

“Recently, Iran announced their intentions to increase their uranium enrichment, accelerating their path towards a nuclear weapon. By even considering rejoining the JCPOA at this point, the Biden administration is threatening to undermine the American-Israeli alliance and further exacerbate the conflict over Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit,” Barr said in a news release on Wednesday. “Barr-Blackburn ensures Congress will serve as a check on the Biden administration’s urge to rejoin the failed JCPOA and reclaims congressional oversight over the international treaty process … .”

Blackburn introduced a companion bill in the Senate on Monday with co-sponsors Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Rounds (R-SC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Related coverage New Monument Pays Tribute to Archive Hidden by Jews in Warsaw Ghetto JNS.org - A new monument in Poland that honors a Holocaust-era archive compiled by Jews who lived in the Warsaw...