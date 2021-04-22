‘I Have Already Received My Punishment,’ Says ZAKA Founder in Suicide Note

JNS.org – Co-founder and chairman of the ZAKA emergency service Yehuda Meshi Zahav, who is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Thursday morning, left a suicide note in which he asks that his good deeds be remembered.

Meshi Zahav resigned from the organization in March after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. He also gave up the prestigious Israel Prize, which he was going to receive later this year.

In the letter, which was found in his Givat Ze’ev home, he wrote: “I am sorry. I have already received my punishment, and please make an effort to remember me for the good things I have done,” adding, “I have always loved and I feel very much ashamed.”