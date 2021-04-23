At Climate Summit, Netanyahu Pledges to Drastically Reduce Israel’s Carbon Footprint

i24 News – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to reduce Israel’s carbon footprint by 2050, during Friday’s global climate summit, hosted virtually by the White House.

“An integral part of our new cooperation with the UAE and Bahrain so not only are we working to independency on fossil fuels and finding solutions to the climate crisis but we are helping to cement Arab-Israeli peace and that bodes well for the entire region, for the entire world,” said Netanyahu, speaking from Jerusalem in a prerecorded message.

“I pledge to reduce Israel’s carbon footprint and to completing a successful transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2050.”

US President Joe Biden’s energy secretary told a climate summit clean technology is “our generation’s moonshot” on Friday, the second and final day of an event that is seeking to rally world ambition to reduce global warming.

Biden called the meeting with dozens of heads-of-state to declare the United States back at the climate leadership table after his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the Paris agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Democratic president, who returned the United States to the pact, announced a new US target on Thursday to reduce its emissions 50%-52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. Japan and Canada also raised their targets.