Real-Life Jewish Friends Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish Dance the Hora in New Film ‘Here Today’

April 23, 2021 12:29 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Billy Crystal being raised on a chair as part of the “Hora” dance in a scene from “Here Today.” Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A trailer released on Thursday for the upcoming movie “Here Today” shows co-stars and off-screen friends Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish attending a Jewish celebration and dancing the hora.

Crystal and Haddish, both Jewish, star in the new film about a veteran comedy writer (Crystal) who forms a funny, heartwarming and unlikely friendship with a New York singer (Haddish), addressing the meaning of love and trust despite their generation gap. Haddish’s character also eventually learns that Crystal’s character suffers from dementia, and she helps him complete a writing project before his memory fails him completely.

“Here Today” is inspired by the short story “The Prize,” written by Crystal’s “700 Sundays” collaborator and fellow “Saturday Night Live” veteran Alan Zweibel. The duo wrote the screenplay together while Crystal also serves as the film’s director. Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Anna Deavere Smith, Louisa Krause and Nyambi Nyambi co-star in the movie, which will be released in theaters on May 7.

Haddish, 41, discovered her Jewish heritage at the age of 27 when she met her father, an Eritrean Jew. She threw herself a lavish bat mitzvah ceremony and party, which she called a “Black Mitzvah,” in 2019 in Los Angeles. Crystal attended the star-studded event, where he helped Haddish read a Torah portion in front of guests and later danced with her.

