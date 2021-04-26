Monday, April 26th | 15 Iyyar 5781

Commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Warns of 'Expanded' Attacks on Israel Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

April 26, 2021 4:39 pm
0

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Photo: Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl.

The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami warned that recent attacks on Israel are poised to happen again and could be “expanded.”

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the “evil deeds” committed by Israel in the region in recent days could backfire and expose the country to “real dangers.”

Salami threatened that if Israel continued with its actions, the Islamic Republic is ready to respond in the same level or with stronger force as all “conditions for the collapse of Israel’s existence” existed.

Salami referenced to the Syrian missile that exploded in southern Israel last week and triggered warning sirens near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor. According to Israeli military, the missile overflew its target to reach the Dimona area, 125 miles south of the Syrian border. The missile exploded about 19 miles away from the Dimona reactor.

In response, Israel launched overnight attacks inside Syria, targeting several missile batteries, according to military sources. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the anti-aircraft missile was fired from Syria during an Israeli strike there against “assets that could be used for a potential attack against Israel.”

Gantz said Israel will investigate why its anti-missile systems had failed to intercept the SA-5 service-to-air missile fired by Syrian forces.

Additionally, Salami also pointed to the heightened rocket fire into Israel from the Gaza Strip in recent days and claimed that further actions against the regime will be met with a response.

