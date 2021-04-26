Monday, April 26th | 14 Iyyar 5781

April 26, 2021 9:24 am
Defeating Odds, Israeli Team Crowned FIBA Europe Cup Champion

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A person holding basket ball in his hand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli Basketball Premier League club Ironi Ness Ziona has been crowned the new International Basketball Federation Europe (FIBA) Cup champions, after beating Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski and earning their first title in a European club competition.

According to FIBA’s website, Ironi Ness Ziona came out on top for an 82-74 victory behind 21 points from Nimrod Levi, while Jerome Meyinsse produced a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Wayne Selden was named Final Four MVP after backing up his semi-final heroics for the Israeli club with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists in their triumph in the final.

Ironi Ness Ziona is the first Israeli team to win the FIBA Europe Cup.

Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski, also known as Arged BMSLAM Stal, had been bidding to become the first team to win the competition without a loss en route to the title.

The game was attended by FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Executive Director Europe Kamil Novak, among other dignitaries.

