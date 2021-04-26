IsraAID Sending Team of Responders to Caribbean in Wake of Volcano Eruption

JNS.org – IsraAID is sending a team of Israeli emergency responders to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a chain of islands in the Caribbean, where a volcano on the main island has been spewing ash since earlier this month, endangering lives and homes.

More than 20,000 people have been displaced with some 12,000 staying in public shelters since the La Soufrière volcano began erupting on April 9. It was the first time it has erupted since 1979.

Villages are covered in ash, drinking water is hard to find, and crops and livestock have been destroyed, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the island. The United Nations has started a global fund to help cover the estimated $29 million that is needed to help residents.

“The level of destruction that has befallen this beautiful country and the widespread disruption caused by this event will forever be etched in my mind,” said Didier Trebucq, UN resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in a press release. “The devastating impact of this event on thousands of people is undeniable.”

Related coverage Residents of Israel’s South Express Outrage, Impatience at Ongoing Rocket Fire From Hamas Residents of Israel’s south expressed outrage and impatience on Monday after several days of ongoing rocket fire from terrorists in...