Monday, April 26th | 14 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pomona College Student Government Passes BDS Bill Calling to Strip Funds From Student Clubs

New Adidas Ad Features Orthodox Jewish Marathon Runner

Israel Joins Council of Europe Convention to Combat ‘Horrific Phenomenon’ of Human Trafficking

Jewish Groups Horrified Over ‘Antisemitic Bigot’ Louis Farrakhan’s Appearance at Funeral of Rapper DMX

Residents of Israel’s South Express Outrage, Impatience at Ongoing Rocket Fire From Hamas

Israeli Security Officials Head to Washington to Share Iran Threat Intel as White House Says It Can’t Be Swayed on Nuclear Deal

Top South African Jewish Organization Slams Country’s Judicial Commission for ‘Discriminatory’ Questioning of Jewish Candidates

Israel’s Check Point Software Profit Gains on Cloud, Home Network Security

Jewish Voice for Peace and ‘Medical Apartheid’

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University Changes Name to ‘Spark’ Movement

April 26, 2021 9:09 am
0

IsraAID Sending Team of Responders to Caribbean in Wake of Volcano Eruption

avatar by JNS.org

Volcanic eruption from La Soufrière in the Caribbean. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – IsraAID is sending a team of Israeli emergency responders to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a chain of islands in the Caribbean, where a volcano on the main island has been spewing ash since earlier this month, endangering lives and homes.

More than 20,000 people have been displaced with some 12,000 staying in public shelters since the La Soufrière volcano began erupting on April 9. It was the first time it has erupted since 1979.

Villages are covered in ash, drinking water is hard to find, and crops and livestock have been destroyed, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the island. The United Nations has started a global fund to help cover the estimated $29 million that is needed to help residents.

“The level of destruction that has befallen this beautiful country and the widespread disruption caused by this event will forever be etched in my mind,” said Didier Trebucq, UN resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in a press release. “The devastating impact of this event on thousands of people is undeniable.”

Related coverage

April 26, 2021 2:09 pm
0

Residents of Israel’s South Express Outrage, Impatience at Ongoing Rocket Fire From Hamas

Residents of Israel’s south expressed outrage and impatience on Monday after several days of ongoing rocket fire from terrorists in...

The IsraAID response team—some of whom will be relocated from current aid missions on the island of Dominica and in the Bahamas—will provide displaced residents with clean water; distribute hygiene supplies and other needed materials; and offer “psychological first aid” for people grappling with the effects from the volcanic activity.

“The ongoing volcanic activity in St. Vincent puts thousands of people’s lives and homes at risk,” said Michal Bar, IsraAID’s head of emergency response programming. “IsraAID’s team will utilize our longstanding experience in the region to partner with affected communities and provide urgent support now and towards a resilient future.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.