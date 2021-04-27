Birthright Israel to Resume Trips for Vaccinated Americans in May

JNS.org – Birthright Israel announced on Monday that it will resume trips to Israel beginning in May for all eligible adults from the United States who are vaccinated or fully recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Birthright, dozens of trips are expected in May and June with more than 400 tour groups planned for July, August and October. The decision to allow entry for tour groups was made by the government in the wake of a successful nationwide vaccination campaign that has already reached more than 85 percent of eligible Israelis. The last trip to Israel by Birthright concluded on March 12, 2020.

“Two values we’ve always prioritized are our impeccable safety record and our commitment to innovation in ways that meet the needs of our participants and the demands of our changing world,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark. “With the input of Israel’s Health Ministry, we’re confident that we’ve developed the best plan to safely and efficiently resume our trips, which play such a critical part in strengthening the Jewish identity of hundreds of thousands of young people around the world. The last year has been hard, but we never lost hope that there was light at the end of the tunnel. Now, the wait is over, and it is time to come back to Israel on Birthright Israel.”

Charles Bronfman, the co-founder of Birthright Israel, said “when the first Birthright Israel groups took off in December of 1999, we could never have imagined all of the incredible milestones we would hit in just 20 years. The pandemic has been heartbreaking for all of us. Needless to say, the pause in our program was so sad, but I’m thrilled to know that our participants will soon be back in Israel. The magic continues.”

