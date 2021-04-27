Tuesday, April 27th | 15 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Joins Global Rush of Aid to Help ‘Great Friend’ India Battle Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Israeli Military Says It Shot Down Hezbollah Drone on Lebanon Border

NJ Civil Rights Suit Accuses Township of Discriminatory Zoning and Surveillance to Stop ‘Tsunami’ of Orthodox Jews

News Fit and Unfit to Print

Murray Friedman Would Not Recognize Temple University

‘It’s Like the Jewish Sopranos’: Cast and Crew of ‘Shtisel’ Talk Storylines, Tease Possible Season 4

On Palestinian Aid and Accountability

‘Wokeism’ Energizes Antisemitism

Israeli Officials Blast ‘Apartheid’ Claims by Human Rights Watch Report as ‘Preposterous and False’

Swiss Ban on Full Veil Raises Questions and Riles Islamists

April 27, 2021 9:22 am
0

Birthright Israel to Resume Trips for Vaccinated Americans in May

avatar by JNS.org

Taglit-Birthright Israel trip participants visit the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Aug. 18, 2014. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Birthright Israel announced on Monday that it will resume trips to Israel beginning in May for all eligible adults from the United States who are vaccinated or fully recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Birthright, dozens of trips are expected in May and June with more than 400 tour groups planned for July, August and October. The decision to allow entry for tour groups was made by the government in the wake of a successful nationwide vaccination campaign that has already reached more than 85 percent of eligible Israelis. The last trip to Israel by Birthright concluded on March 12, 2020.

“Two values we’ve always prioritized are our impeccable safety record and our commitment to innovation in ways that meet the needs of our participants and the demands of our changing world,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark. “With the input of Israel’s Health Ministry, we’re confident that we’ve developed the best plan to safely and efficiently resume our trips, which play such a critical part in strengthening the Jewish identity of hundreds of thousands of young people around the world. The last year has been hard, but we never lost hope that there was light at the end of the tunnel. Now, the wait is over, and it is time to come back to Israel on Birthright Israel.”

Charles Bronfman, the co-founder of Birthright Israel, said “when the first Birthright Israel groups took off in December of 1999, we could never have imagined all of the incredible milestones we would hit in just 20 years. The pandemic has been heartbreaking for all of us. Needless to say, the pause in our program was so sad, but I’m thrilled to know that our participants will soon be back in Israel. The magic continues.”

Related coverage

April 27, 2021 3:16 pm
0

Israeli Military Says It Shot Down Hezbollah Drone on Lebanon Border

Israeli forces shot down a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group that crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon on...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.