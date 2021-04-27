Birthright Israel to Resume Trips for Vaccinated Americans in May

In order to attend a 10-day Birthright Israel trip, fully vaccinated or recovered participants will be required to provide a negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, as well as take an antibody test upon their arrival at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport. Additional regulations, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks or adherence to social-distancing policies, will be based on government guidelines.
Birthright will also work to secure the proper testing required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for re-entry into America. Each tour group this season will be made up of approximately 20 participants, compared to the pre-pandemic number of 40.
Despite almost all trips being canceled for more than a year, research performed last fall by Leonard Saxe, who serves as director of Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University, found that enthusiasm for the program remained high. The survey, which polled individuals who had signed up to attend a future Birthright Israel trip, found about half of respondents reported that going was “very much a priority” once it was safe to do so. The survey also found that attending a trip to Israel was a higher priority than participating in domestic travel or general international travel.
The return of programming marks the end of the only cancellations in the organization’s 20-year history. Before the outbreak of the global pandemic, Birthright Israel had provided trips for more than 750,000 young Jewish adults from 68 countries. In 2019 alone, the organization hosted 45,777 participants; that number was topped only by the 48,000 participants it brought in 2018.
Over the course of its two-decade existence, it has also contributed an estimated $1.825 billion to the Israeli economy.