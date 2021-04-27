Calm Returns to Israel-Gaza Border After Several Nights of Tension

i24 News – The border between Israel and Gaza saw a return to calm after several nights of tension during which rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Israel’s security cabinet gathered on Monday evening and authorized a plan for a large-scale airstrike against Hamas targets in the event that more rockets were fired from Gaza.

Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Sunday and early Monday.

Several rockets were also fired at the Jewish state overnight on Saturday, and more than 30 during the night from Friday to Saturday, followed by Israeli retaliation.

The increase of tensions in the south comes amid unrest in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with near-daily clashes between Israel Police and Palestinians from eastern Jerusalem.

Hamas on Monday called on the “Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip to equip itself with missiles to target the Israeli occupation” and encouraged clashes to continue in Jerusalem.

“We call on our courageous resistance in the Gaza Strip to prepare rockets to target the strongholds of the occupation and its military and vital installations,” the terrorist organization said in a statement.