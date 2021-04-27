Tuesday, April 27th | 15 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Murray Friedman Would Not Recognize Temple University

‘It’s Like the Jewish Sopranos’: Cast and Crew of ‘Shtisel’ Talk Storylines, Tease Possible Season 4

On Palestinian Aid and Accountability

‘Wokeism’ Energizes Antisemitism

Israeli Officials Blast ‘Apartheid’ Claims by Human Rights Watch Report as ‘Preposterous and False’

Swiss Ban on Full Veil Raises Questions and Riles Islamists

French Judge Retires His Robes in Protest at ‘Catastrophic’ Decision in Sarah Halimi Antisemitic Murder Case

Iran Is a Threat to Swedish National Security

California Is Now Home to 22 Israeli-Founded Unicorns

Calm Returns to Israel-Gaza Border After Several Nights of Tension

April 27, 2021 9:18 am
0

EU Says Iran Talks in Vienna to Resume on Tuesday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021

Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, the European Union said on Monday, the latest of several rounds of talks to bring the United States back into the deal and to convince Tehran to end its breaches.

Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived.

“Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States (to the accord) and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation (of the accord), the EU said in a statement.

A US delegation is in a separate location in Vienna, enabling representatives of the five powers to shuttle between both sides because Iran has rejected direct talks.

In the first two rounds, European parties to the deal said that they had seen progress but that much more work was needed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.