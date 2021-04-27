Tuesday, April 27th | 15 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Murray Friedman Would Not Recognize Temple University

‘It’s Like the Jewish Sopranos’: Cast and Crew of ‘Shtisel’ Talk Storylines, Tease Possible Season 4

On Palestinian Aid and Accountability

‘Wokeism’ Energizes Antisemitism

Israeli Officials Blast ‘Apartheid’ Claims by Human Rights Watch Report as ‘Preposterous and False’

Swiss Ban on Full Veil Raises Questions and Riles Islamists

French Judge Retires His Robes in Protest at ‘Catastrophic’ Decision in Sarah Halimi Antisemitic Murder Case

Iran Is a Threat to Swedish National Security

The Holocaust Will Never Be Retro Chic

California Is Now Home to 22 Israeli-Founded Unicorns

April 27, 2021 8:56 am
0

Security Cabinet OKs Military Action If Gaza Rocket Fire Continues

avatar by JNS.org

The Iron Dome aerial defense system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Israel’s Security Cabinet authorized on Monday night a significant attack on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Air Force if rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled enclave does not stop.

“The ball is now in Hamas’s court,” an unnamed official told Ynet. “We are not interested in seeing violence escalate but are prepared for any event.”

According to officials, Israel was passing similar messages to Hamas through diplomatic channels.

Three projectiles were launched overnight on Sunday in the direction of Sderot in southern Israel for the third night in a row. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted two of the rockets and one landed in the border area between Gaza and Israel, according to the Israeli military.

Related coverage

April 27, 2021 10:29 am
0

California Is Now Home to 22 Israeli-Founded Unicorns

CTech - Five privately held Israeli-founded companies in California reached or surpassed a $1 billion valuation in 2021, boosting the...

During the Cabinet meeting, the Israel Defense Forces presented various options to target Hamas sites, according to the report. Military officials told the cabinet that Islamic Jihad seemed to be behind that attacks, and that Hamas passed on messages to Israel through the United Nations and Egyptian mediators that it was trying to get control of the situation.

The Security Cabinet then also gave approval to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to respond to the ongoing attacks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.