Apple Pay to Launch in Israel, Google Pay to Start Soon

JNS.org – Apple Pay, a digital payment service, is scheduled to launch in Israel next week, allowing iPhone users to pay digitally for the first time in Israel.

The iPhone has about a 30 percent market share in Israel.

Apple Pay will only work on Apple devices and not on Android phones, reported the Israeli business daily Globes on Tuesday. It will allow users of the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch to pay in stores, online and in-app.

Some of the popular digital wallets already available in Israel are Isracard’s Anypay, Bank Hapoalim’s Bit, Bank Leumi and CAL’s CallPay, First International Bank’s FibiPay and Israel Discount Bank’s Paybox.