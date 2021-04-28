Wednesday, April 28th | 16 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Should We Decriminalize Antisemitism?’: French Satirical Magazine Charlie Hebdo Protests Shock Decision in Sarah Halimi Murder Case

British Marine Archeologist Claims to Find Evidence of King Solomon’s Maritime Empire

‘A Man Whose Faith Drove Him to Champion Human Rights’: Stone Carving of Elie Wiesel Added to Washington National Cathedral

British MPs Challenge Government Minister on Antisemitism in UK Universities: ‘Protect These Students’

Ann Arbor Jewish Community Seek to Shut Down Weekly Antisemitic Protests Outside Synagogue in Appeals Court

The Gaza Rocket Attack on Israel: The Neighbors Smell Weakness

Media Blackout as PLO Commits War Crimes — Days After Abbas Calls for Removal From US Terror List

The ‘Apartheid’ Smear, Antisemitism and the Unending Battle to Destroy the Jewish State

Why the Armenian Genocide Matters Today

Exploring the Political Reality in Israel

April 28, 2021 9:17 am
0

California Department of Ed Official Linked to Antisemitic Beliefs Gets Reinstated

avatar by JNS.org

The partial cover of the book Craig Heimbichner co-wrote, “Ritual America — Expanded Edition: Secret Brotherhoods and Their Influence on American Society.” Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – An official in California’s Department of Education accused of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories about the Holocaust and the Sept. 11 terror attacks has recently been reinstated, reported The Sacramento Bee.

California state superintendent of public instruction Tony Thurmond said during an April 23 call with reporters that a third-party investigation into Craig Heimbichner, who works as an administrator in the Department of Education’s charter-school oversight division, determined that there was no basis for disciplinary action. He was reinstated “immediately.”

Thurmond pointed out that “obviously, if there was some evidence or circumstances otherwise, we’d be having a different conversation today.”

Heimbichner had been on paid leave since a Sacramento Bee investigation in late February revealed that for more than a decade, he wrote material supporting conspiracy theories, including the claim that the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States were an “inside job.” He also said that the Holocaust was used in history lessons and museums to “promote a permanent Jewish state as part of a global cabal,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

Related coverage

April 28, 2021 3:20 pm
0

‘Should We Decriminalize Antisemitism?’: French Satirical Magazine Charlie Hebdo Protests Shock Decision in Sarah Halimi Murder Case

The latest cover of France's world-famous satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo features a devastating cartoon about the case of Sarah Halimi —...

Heimbichner joined the call on Friday and told reporters, “I wish to make it crystal-clear that I denounce every form of antisemitism completely.”

He said some of his past work had been manipulated and “put out in my name, but not my words” by an antisemitic author he has since distanced himself from. He added that his other writings about conspiracy theories were written from “a scholarly standpoint.”

“This work derided conspiracy writers and further showed that some theories tend to align themselves with antisemitic tropes, which as I said, I utterly denounce,” he explained.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.