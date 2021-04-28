Wednesday, April 28th | 16 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ann Arbor Jewish Community in Lawsuit to Shut Down Weekly Antisemitic Protests Outside Synagogue

The Gaza Rocket Attack on Israel: The Neighbors Smell Weakness

Media Blackout as PLO Commits War Crimes — Days After Abbas Calls for Removal From US Terror List

The ‘Apartheid’ Smear, Antisemitism and the Unending Battle to Destroy the Jewish State

Exploring the Political Reality in Israel

Why the Armenian Genocide Matters Today

European Parliament Becomes First Legislature to Censure UNRWA Over Antisemitic Hatred Taught in Palestinian Schools

View From the Other Side of Violence: Saving Lives in Eastern Jerusalem

The Mitzvah of Re-Creating Our World

Saudi Crown Prince Softens Iran Rhetoric in Balancing Act

April 28, 2021 10:08 am
0

In U-Turn, Netanyahu Agrees to Make Gantz Justice Minister

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS.

i24 NewsIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that he supports the appointment of Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for the position of justice minister.

The announcement was delivered just hours before Israel’s Supreme Court was to rule on the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to nominate a justice minister from his own party.

“The prime minister has submitted a detailed response to the High Court that completely rejects the argument that yesterday’s vote in the cabinet was against the law,” a statement released from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“However, after the prime minister’s proposals for a compromise were also rejected, and in order to get out of the deadlock and allow the necessary activities of the Justice Ministry to resume, the prime minister decided to appoint Benny Gantz as justice minister of the transitional government.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.