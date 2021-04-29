Israel to Start Reopening to Tourism, Beginning in May

To encourage international visitors, the ministry will be putting up digital billboards in Dubai, New York City’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus. The first to launch, in Dubai, in both English and Arabic, will be the first-ever Israeli government campaign in the United Arab Emirates, according to the ministry.
“Dubai has great tourism potential for Israel,” said Farkash-Hacohen. “I have no doubt we will see many tourists from all three countries within a short period.”
The ministry will also be promoting a number of large, international events, including the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, which will be held live this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; a special Abraham Cycling Cup tour in partnership with philanthropist Sylvan Adams, which will see Israel and the UAE co-host the annual Tour of Dubai bike race; and an international music festival in Timna Park in the Negev Desert, north of the Israeli resort city of Eilat.
The ministry will also reinstate a directive incentivizing foreign airlines to operate flights to the Ramon International Airport outside of Eilat.
Said Farkash-Hacohen: “Ensuring inbound tourism to Eilat is my obligation to the city’s residents, but this is also a clear statement to the entire tourism industry: We are preparing for the resumption of tourism on a large scale as soon as possible.”