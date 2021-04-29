Israel to Start Reopening to Tourism, Beginning in May

JNS.org – Israel will begin admitting vaccinated tourists into the country at the end of May and has announced the launch of a global campaign to encourage as many people as possible to visit this year, Israeli Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, she said “Israel today is a world leader in safety and health, and we will make sure every potential tourist knows this when planning their summer or winter vacation.”

Israel will allow in a limited number of vaccinated groups next month before allowing an unlimited number of groups to enter come June, she said, adding that the plan was for skies to fully open to individual vaccinated travelers in July.

“I know there is some criticism, and I can even agree with some of it,” acknowledged Farkash-Hacohen, adding that a gradual reopening was necessary in order to not put Israel’s citizens at risk.

Related coverage Former US Ambassador to Israel Calls for More Cooperation on Facing China’s High-Tech Agenda The US and Israel should establish a new bilateral interagency working group on China to prevent a crisis and enhance...