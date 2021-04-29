NYPD Releases New Footage of ‘Person of Interest’ in Stone-Throwing Attacks on Bronx Synaoguges

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force released a new video Wednesday night of what police called a “person of interest” in the investigation into a spree of rock-throwing attacks that have targeted four Bronx Jewish institutions seven times in recent days.

“In connection to an ongoing investigation of vandalism of synagogues in @NYPD50Pct, we need help to identify the individual seen in [the below] video on W. 235th St., by Henry Hudson Pkwy, Sat., April 17th at 7:45PM. 1-800-577-8477,” the Task Force tweeted.

we need help to identify the individual seen in⬇️video on W. 235th St., by Henry Hudson Pkwy, Sat., April 17th at 7:45PM. ☎️1-800-577-8477@NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @TheCSSorg @JCRCNY @ADL_NYNJ pic.twitter.com/LBVPhZXl0T — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) April 29, 2021

An NYPD spokesperson told the The Algemeiner on Thursday that the individual was wanted “in connection to the incident.”

“He’s a person of interest and we’re looking to question him,” the spokesperson said. “And we’re asking the public if they can help us to identify him.”

Early Monday morning, the culprit threw rocks and damaged windows at the Riverdale Jewish Center (RJC) — the latest in string of similar incidents at nearby Jewish institutions, including Chabad of Riverdale, Young Israel of Riverdale and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale. Monday’s attack was the third time the RJC itself was targeted, despite an increased police presence in the area.

The Hate Crimes Task Force and the 50th Precinct Detective Squad are leading the investigation, which has been ongoing since the first incident was reported on April 23.