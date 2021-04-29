Thursday, April 29th | 17 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former US Ambassador to Israel Calls for More Cooperation on Facing China’s High-Tech Agenda

Reports of Kerry Disclosure to Zarif on Israeli Strikes ‘Disturbing,’ Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Virtual Lag B’Omer-Iftar Celebration Celebrates Jewish-Muslim Dialogue, ‘Interfaith Diplomacy’ in Gulf

Oregon University Fires Jewish Shakespeare Scholar Who Highlighted Alleged Antisemitism, Sexual Abuse by Senior Management

Our Warplanes Can Reach Iran, Israeli Minister Warns Amid Nuclear Talks

Indonesian Navy Chief Thanks Israeli Sailors for Sympathy After Fatal Loss of Submarine

UK’s Jewish Student Union Blasts Reinstatement of Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Bans 15 People From Traveling Over Zarif Leak, Official Resigns

The Tragedy of Benjamin Netanyahu

Omaha, Nebraska Man Who Posted Antisemitic Stickers Outside Synagogue Cited for Harassment After He Rebuffs Dialogue Offer

April 29, 2021 9:23 am
0

US Special Envoy for Yemen to Travel to Region on Thursday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Thursday for talks with government officials about efforts to end Yemen’s civil war, the US State Department said in a statement.

Lenderking’s “discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process,” the statement said.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the country’s government from the capital Sanaa.

The civil war has created what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with some 80 percent of the country’s population of 29 million requiring aid and 13 million facing starvation.

Related coverage

April 29, 2021 3:40 pm
0

Virtual Lag B’Omer-Iftar Celebration Celebrates Jewish-Muslim Dialogue, ‘Interfaith Diplomacy’ in Gulf

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) hosted a virtual webinar on Thursday about the importance of religious tolerance and...

Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed Lenderking to help revive stalled UN efforts to end a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The battle for Yemen’s gas-rich Marib region is complicating US efforts to reach a ceasefire needed to end the war.

Lenderking “will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.

Last week, Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. He said Iran’s support for the Houthi movement was “quite significant and it’s lethal.” Iran has denied supporting the Houthis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.