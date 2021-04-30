Netanyahu: National Day of Mourning to Be Held Sunday for Victims of Mount Meron

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country will observe a national day of mourning on Sunday for the victims of Mount Meron shortly after departing from the scene of the tragedy.

“The Mount Meron disaster in one of the heaviest disasters to befall the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

“We mourn the victims, our hearts are with the families, and also the wounded whom we wish a full recovery. There were heartbreaking sights here, people crushed to death, including children,” he continued.

After congratulating rescue and medical units for their speedy response, Netanyahu added that “I would like to declare a national day of mourning on Sunday. Let us all unite with the grief of the families and pray for the peace of the wounded.”

Related coverage World Leaders Flood Israel With Condolences and Support Following Mount Meron Disaster i24 News – World leaders flooded Israel with sympathy and support on Friday morning following a deadly stampede on Mount...

Netanyahu arrived earlier in the day at the site of a stampede that killed at least 44 people and injured another 150, including many in critical condition, in one of Israel’s deadliest recent disasters.

Television images showed the veteran premier touring the site where mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were killed during the country’s largest COVID-era gathering.