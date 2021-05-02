Sunday, May 2nd | 20 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Chief Rabbi Calls for State to Assume Responsibility for Mt. Meron Site in Wake of Disaster

Israel Observes Day of Mourning for Religious Festival Dead

Retired IDF Officers Beg for American Interference

Refuting the Allegation That Israeli Settlements Are a War Crime

The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and Its Jewish Supporters

Why Is Joe Biden Embracing the Group That Promotes the ‘Apartheid State’ Libel?

BDS and the Movement to Oppose the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism Align

Jerusalem, Tel Aviv Landmarks Light Up in Memory of Mount Meron Victims

Russia and European Powers Differ on Task Ahead in Iran Nuclear Talks

Turkish Police Detain Hundreds at Lockdown May Day Marches

May 2, 2021 11:49 am
0

Chief Rabbi Calls for State to Assume Responsibility for Mt. Meron Site in Wake of Disaster

avatar by i24 News

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau. Photo: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

i24 News – In the midst of preparing for a national day of mourning for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy, Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau told army radio that the management of the site must be determined.

“The site needs to be handled differently. What is happening at the moment does not respect the place or human life. The state is obligated to take responsibility for it,” Lau said.

Frustration over who takes responsibility was already expressed on Saturday as several hundred protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence to demand an inquiry. Now Netanyahu is being criticized for seeking an extension of his mandate to form a government in the wake of the crisis.

Although reports in the Israeli media suggest that Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has secretly discussed opening a private panel to review the incident, Northern District Commander Maj.-Gen. Shimon Levi took full responsibility Friday morning, saying he “bears overall responsibility, for better or for worse, and am ready for any investigation.”

Lau’s statement came just days after the disaster that took place on Mount Meron in the early hours of Friday that took the lives of 45 people, including children and teenagers. The fatal tragedy is considered the country’s deadliest civilian disaster.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.