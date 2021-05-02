Sunday, May 2nd | 20 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Netanyahu Lawyer to Represent Victims’ Families of Mount Meron Disaster

Israelis Make More Than 2,200 Blood Donations to Help Meron Victims

Chief Rabbi Calls for State to Assume Responsibility for Mt. Meron Site in Wake of Disaster

Israel Observes Day of Mourning for Religious Festival Dead

Retired IDF Officers Beg for American Interference

Refuting the Allegation That Israeli Settlements Are a War Crime

The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and Its Jewish Supporters

Why Is Joe Biden Embracing the Group That Promotes the ‘Apartheid State’ Libel?

BDS and the Movement to Oppose the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism Align

Jerusalem, Tel Aviv Landmarks Light Up in Memory of Mount Meron Victims

May 2, 2021 11:55 am
0

Israelis Make More Than 2,200 Blood Donations to Help Meron Victims

avatar by JNS.org

Menashe Sadik, of Baltimore, Md., reads scripture while donating blood at the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Photo: Damian Giletto / Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

JNS.org – Following the tragedy at Israel’s Mount Meron on Thursday night in which 45 people were killed and many more injured, blood donation sites were set up nationwide on Friday.

The public answered the call, and by the close of business, 2,208 donations had been collected. Donors included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave blood at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“Like many citizens of Israel, I have come to donate blood as an act of solidarity with the injured and with the terrible tragedy that occurred here. At critical times, our people come together and this is also what we are doing now,” said Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office.

Magen David Adom thanked the public for their quick response, and urged people who haven’t donated yet to do so.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.