Fifth-Grade Class Creates Artwork, Projects Inspired by Jewish Actor Jeff Goldblum

An entire fifth-grade class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, has been using Jewish actor and musician Jeff Goldblum as their inspiration for a number of creative projects.

The class, which has been meeting virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, spends time in and out of school writing stories, making artwork and creating Zoom backgrounds that have Goldblum-inspired themes. They also engage in daily discussions about Goldblum, who hosts the Disney+ docu-series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and is best known for his roles in “Jurassic Park” and the “Prince of Egypt.”

Goldblum shared on Instagram some of the projects and said he is “absolutely humbled and thrilled” to be the classroom’s muse.

The original Goldblum fan in the class is an 11-year-old boy named Max. This year’s virtual learning has “inspired the confidence for Max to share his love of Jeff Goldblum with the entire class, and the kids have wholeheartedly embraced it,” said a woman named Tara Scheer, who reached out to the actor about the fifth-grade class.