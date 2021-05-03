Israeli Soccer Player in Spanish League Dedicates Goal to 45 Mount Meron Victims

Israeli soccer player Shon Weissman, who plays for the Spanish team Real Valladolid, dedicated his goal during a game on Sunday to the 45 people who died in the Mount Meron tragedy on April 30.

Real Valladolid went up against Real Betis at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Spain and almost 10 minutes into the game, Weissman scored a goal. While his teammates celebrated the goal, Weissman gestured with his fingers the numbers 4 and 5 and pointed toward the sky. He held up the numbers a few times, while facing the camera and then the fans in the stadium.

Weissman said in a statement that was shared by the Israel Football Association: “Since I heard about the disaster, I didn’t know how I could face coming back to the field with this terrible feeling. I wanted to raise awareness and show respect in memory of the perished in every possible way — if it is a black ribbon or any other symbol. When I scored against Betis the most spontaneous reaction for me [was] — to show 45 with my fingers and not to celebrate. May their memory be a blessing.”