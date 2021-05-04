Netanyahu Runs Out of Time to Form Mandate

i24 News – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ran out of time to make a mandate after Tuesday at midnight, leaving President Reuven Rivlin three days to make a decision on whether to nominate another candidate to form a coalition or send the vote to the Knesset.

“Shortly before midnight, Netanyahu informed Beit HaNasi,” Rivlin tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the president’s official residence, “that he was unable to form a government and returned the mandate to the president.

Likely candidates are Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, with Lapid receiving the second-most votes. Either would have 28 days to form a coalition.

If neither is selected, the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, will have 21 days to select a new prime minister with a backing of 61 or more lawmakers.