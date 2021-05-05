Biden Stresses Importance of UAE Normalization With Israel in Call With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

i24 News – US President Joe Biden discussed the strategic importance of the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel in a phone call Tuesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the White House said in a statement.

“They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle Peace. In that regard, the President underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. He expressed his full support for strengthening and expanding these arrangements,” the readout of the call said.

The president also talked about past collaboration efforts between the US and UAE, including on climate, space, defense, and security. They also agreed on the importance of addressing conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed conflict that has been raging for the past six months in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Biden congratulated the crown prince on 50 years of UAE independence. Year-long celebrations in the Gulf nation are taking place to mark the golden jubilee that kicked off on April 6 and will last until March 31, 2022.

The Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain were signed in Washington last September. Separate normalization agreements between Israel and Sudan and Morocco soon followed.