Wednesday, May 5th | 23 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Rivlin Meets With Lapid, Bennett After Netanyahu Returns Mandate

Which Israeli Technologies Will Soon Be Going to Space?

Biden Stresses Importance of UAE Normalization With Israel in Call With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Kurdish Leader Says He Fears Islamic State Comeback in Iraq

Kushner Launches Group to Promote Arab States’ New Ties With Israel

Iran Envoy Drops Appeal to Jail in Belgium, No Prisoner Swap Seen

UAE National Archives, National Library of Israel Ink Historic Agreement

‘Lucky’ Bronze Roman-Era Oil Lamp Unearthed in Jerusalem

Syria: Israel Struck Multiple Targets Near Port City of Latakia

Mass Grave of Holocaust Victims Uncovered in Logoza, Belarus

May 5, 2021 11:02 am
0

Israel: Rivlin Meets With Lapid, Bennett After Netanyahu Returns Mandate

avatar by i24 News

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Yiannis Kourtoglou.

i24 News – Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin met with Yesh Atid party chief Yair Lapid and Yamina head Naftali Bennett on Wednesday for consultations over who might be able to form the next coalition government.

The meetings come as Rivlin mulls his next step after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned the mandate to form a coalition on Tuesday shortly before it expired.

Now, Rivlin has three days to task another lawmaker with forming a government or send the mandate to the Knesset, which would open a 21-day period where any candidate capable of cobbling a 61-vote coalition could vie for the premiership.

In Wednesday’s meetings, both Lapid and Bennett voiced their respective separate requests to hand the mandate to them, the president’s office said.

The recommendations from other parties put Lapid in a strong lead, however: besides his own 17-seat Yesh Atid, he got recommendations from Blue and White, Labor, Meretz, Yisrael Beiteinu, and New Hope parties.

This hands him a total of 51 recommendations against Bennett’s seven acquired so far, all from his Yamina party seats.

Commentators view Rivlin as likely to task Lapid with forming the next government as pressure is mounting on Bennett to not join forces with the Yesh Atid chief.

On Wednesday, a Yamina lawmaker refused to back a possible alliance between Bennett and Lapid, with reports of another possible defection in the making.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.