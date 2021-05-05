Wednesday, May 5th | 23 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Health Ministry Prepares to Vaccinate 12- to 15-Year-Olds

Netanyahu’s Two Main Rivals Seek Chance to Form Fovernment After His Mandate Expires

Netanyahu Runs Out of Time to Form Mandate

Amid Backlash, Pomona Student Government ‘Tables’ BDS Resolution to Strip Funds From Jewish Groups That Refuse Israel Boycott

Jewish Groups Applaud US Decision to Stay Away From ‘Anti-Israel’ Durban IV Events in September

Children of Polish WW2 Hero Capt. Witold Pilecki Condemn Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council

British Soccer Clubs and Players Lead Social Media Boycott to Stop Online Abuse

Israeli NGO Brings Emergency Medical Support to Rural India in Fight Against ‘Overwhelming’ COVID-19 Crisis

Seattle Police Investigating After Man Seen Making Nazi Salute and Death Threats Outside Jewish Home

How to Keep Zionism Alive for Generation Z

May 5, 2021 8:54 am
0

Israeli Health Ministry Prepares to Vaccinate 12- to 15-Year-Olds

avatar by JNS.org

A teenager receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – The Israeli Ministry of Health is stepping up preparations to begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds against the coronavirus, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The preparations began after health authorities in Israel learned that the US Food and Drug Administration will approve the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group in the coming days, according to the report.

The Israeli Health Ministry has “no hesitations” about vaccinating the age group in question, the report added, citing a health official.

Meanwhile, the government approved new procedures on Friday that ban Israelis from visiting seven countries, except under unusual circumstances, due to their high rates of coronavirus infections and the presence of variants of concern. It listed those countries as Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, India and Turkey.

Related coverage

May 5, 2021 7:51 am
0

Netanyahu’s Two Main Rivals Seek Chance to Form Fovernment After His Mandate Expires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's two main political rivals each asked the president on Wednesday for the chance to try...

The Health Ministry advised all citizens to avoid unnecessary trips overseas at this time.

The ban, which went into effect on Monday, will last until May 16, Walla reported on Friday. It comes as Israeli health authorities detected the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus in Israel for the first time on Monday.

One case of the Chilean variant of the virus was also detected in a vaccinated Israeli man returning from abroad. Additionally, 19 foreigners in the country have been diagnosed with the Indian variant, bringing the total known cases of this particular variant to 60.

The Health Ministry also announced that it will start sending emergency medical aid, including oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday via a series of flights. The aid will also include respirators and medications as India exceeds 20 million cases of infection, only the second country in the world to surpass so high a number after the United States.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.