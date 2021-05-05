Israeli Singer Omer Adam Prays at Western Wall in Music Video for New Song ‘Jerusalem’

Israeli pop singer Omer Adam released on Wednesday a new song called “Jerusalem.”

“Jerusalem, Jerusalem/the greatest of the poets have not yet captured your beauty,” Adam sings in the chorus. “Jerusalem, Jerusalem/the greatest of the magicians have not explained your spell.”

The 27-year-old announced the new song on his official Instagram page and also shared a photo of him praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, a scene from the track’s music video, which also debuted on Wednesday. The singer said he filmed scenes for the clip in the middle of the night at the Western Wall and the Ammunition Hill national memorial site. The music video also includes historic black-and-white clips from the Battle of Ammunition Hill, which took place as part of the Six-Day War.

“I want to remind us all of our strength as a nation and our uniting connection, and send you a song that will connect everyone, especially these days,” Adam said.

Closing the song, he sings, “If I forget Jerusalem, it’s as if I also forget my heart.”