Thursday, May 6th | 24 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Transgender Israelis Detained by Egypt at Sinai Border Because ‘We Didn’t Look Female’

‘Shtisel’ Cast Members Teach Fans Common Yiddish Phrases Used in the Show

Spanish Woman Charged After Shin Bet Uncovers Conspiracy by Palestinian NGOs to Divert European Government Funds to Terror Organization

Practicing Feminism While White

Swiss Neo-Nazi Fined for ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Speech Accusing Jews of Starting Two World Wars

The Book of Ruth: A Zionist Story for Shavuot

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Defends Her Decision to Convert to Judaism After Facing Criticism

The Battle Between Erdogan’s Turkey and Sisi’s Egypt

Israeli Crypto Startup Simplex Set to Be Acquired for $200-$250 Million by Canada’s Nuvei

Human Rights Watch Crosses the Line With Latest Attack on Israel

May 6, 2021 9:10 am
0

Harvard Pro-Palestinian Group Hosts BDS Speakers at Israel Apartheid Week

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian / JNS.org

Widener Library at Harvard University. Photo: Joseph Williams.

JNS.org – The Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee ended its annual Israeli Apartheid Week, which included a roster of anti-Israel and antisemitic speakers and programs.

Programs, held from April 26-30 virtually this year, included webinars titled “Healthcare Injustices in Palestine and the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and “Divestment as a Historical Tool for Justice,” which was a discussion with tenured Harvard Professor Cornel West, a supporter of BDS, and BDS movement co-founder Omar Barghouti.

Featured panelists included Swarthmore College associate professor and BDS advocate Sa’ed A. Atshan, and Palestinian feminist scholar and activist Yamila Hussein-Shannan, who has claimed that Palestinian men are “forced to parade naked in the streets” by Israeli soldiers and citizens and blamed the oppression of Palestinian women on Israel’s “occupation.” Another featured panelist was Sumaya Awad, who has expressed support for violent protesters in Israel and promoted hatred against the Jewish state, according to Canary Mission.

A number of student organizations co-sponsored the week’s events, including Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine and Jewish Coalition for Peace, the school’s newspaper The Harvard Crimson reported.

Related coverage

May 6, 2021 12:04 pm
0

Swiss Neo-Nazi Fined for ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Speech Accusing Jews of Starting Two World Wars

A Swiss far right politician has been convicted by a court in the city of Basel for pushing antisemitic propaganda...

Gilead Ini, a senior research analyst at the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), told JNS he is not surprised that “such discriminatory, anti-Jewish programming was brought to campus.”

After all, he said, it wasn’t long ago that the same group hosted a program to defend Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Israelis while working for a terrorist organization dedicated to eliminating Israel. “It is an end goal that’s shared by Apartheid Week, and apparently by the Palestine Solidarity Committee,” said Ini.

He added that “Apartheid Week is an annual ritual of anti-Israel propaganda on college campuses that is meant, ironically enough, to convince students that [South African anti-apartheid leader] Nelson Mandela was wrong. However, Mandela openly recognized ‘the legitimacy of Zionism as a Jewish nationalism,’ and was forceful in supporting Israel’s right to exist.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.