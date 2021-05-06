Thursday, May 6th | 24 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swiss Neo-Nazi Fined for ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Speech Accusing Jews of Starting Two World Wars

The Book of Ruth: A Zionist Story for Shavuot

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Defends Her Decision to Convert to Judaism After Facing Criticism

The Battle Between Erdogan’s Turkey and Sisi’s Egypt

Israeli Crypto Startup Simplex Set to Be Acquired for $200-$250 Million by Canada’s Nuvei

Israel Apprehends Suspect Accused of Tapuach Junction Attack

Danish High Court Upholds Conviction of Norwegian Man in Iran Spy Case

EU Countries Agree to Open Up to Israeli Tourists

Critically Injured Student Dies From Wounds in Wake of Tapuah Junction Terror Attack

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience Set to Open in New Orleans

May 6, 2021 9:12 am
0

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience Set to Open in New Orleans

avatar by JNS.org

New Orleans. Photo: Reuters//Carlos Barria.

JNS.org – Officials with the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans announced on Wednesday that the new attraction will open to the public on May 27.

Originally slated to roll out its exhibits in February 2020, it was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Exhibits will explore the many ways Jews in the American South influenced and were influenced by the distinct cultural heritage of their communities. The museum covers 13 states and more than 300 years of history, including colonial times, the Civil War, World War II and the civil rights movement.

“We are excited to announce an opening date after a pause as a result of the pandemic,” said museum chair Jay Tanenbaum. “Jews in the South formed bonds of deep friendship and community-building with their non-Jewish neighbors. These stories show how people of different backgrounds come together to create the American experience. This can be a bridge to a better understanding and future for all of us.”

Related coverage

May 6, 2021 12:04 pm
0

Swiss Neo-Nazi Fined for ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Speech Accusing Jews of Starting Two World Wars

A Swiss far right politician has been convicted by a court in the city of Basel for pushing antisemitic propaganda...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.