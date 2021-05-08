Sunday, May 9th | 27 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Zarif Says Onus on US to Revive Nuclear Deal

Jerusalem Tensions High as Thousands Head to Al-Aqsa After Clashes

Saudi and UAE Condemn Israel Over Palestinian Clashes at Al-Aqsa

US Ready to Lift Many Sanctions but Iran Says It Wants More

Israeli Police, Palestinians Clash at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa, Scores Injured

Van Morrison Evokes Antisemitic Trope With New Song ‘They Own the Media’

Amid Global Shortage of Microchips, Israel Emerges as Investment ‘Battleground’ for Tech Giants

Iranian ‘Supreme Leader’ Khamenei Delivers ‘Quds Day’ Rant Against Israel

Gunned-Down Palestinian Terrorists Were En Route to Carry Out ‘Major’ Attack in Israel

‘I’m the Annoying Mom’: Gal Gadot Talks Parenting With Conan O’Brien, Teaches Him Hebrew

May 8, 2021 10:08 am
0

US Ready to Lift Many Sanctions but Iran Says It Wants More

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. Photo: European Commission EbS – EEAS/Handout via REUTERS

The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks but Tehran is demanding more, top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state media on Friday.

“The information transferred to us from the US side is that they are also serious on returning to the nuclear deal and they have so far declared their readiness to lift a great part of their sanctions,” Araqchi told state TV.

“But this is not adequate from our point of view and therefore the discussions will continue until we get to all our demands,” Araqchi said as indirect talks were scheduled to resume on Friday in the Austrian capital.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said he believed Iran was seriously engaging in the talks but it was unclear what Tehran was actually prepared to do for both sides to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Related coverage

May 8, 2021 2:37 pm
0

Iran’s Zarif Says Onus on US to Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that the United States had an obligation to help revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear...

Asked at the White House if he thought Tehran was serious about talks, Biden replied: “Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story. But we’re still talking.”

US officials have returned to Vienna for a fourth round of indirect talks with Iran on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later.

The crux of the agreement was that Iran committed to rein in its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

Tehran denies having nuclear weapons ambitions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.