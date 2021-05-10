Israel’s Ambassador to the US Calls on Rep. Rashida Tlaib to Stop ‘Stoking Tensions’ in Tweets on Jerusalem Violence

Israel’s Ambassador to the US criticized Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Monday, saying that her tweets on the ongoing Palestinian violence against Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount are “stoking tensions.”

Tlaib tweeted earlier in the day, “Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam, & people praying during the holiest days of the holy month of Ramadan have been beaten, gassed, shot, & killed by Israeli forces. They are denied medics & forced to use prayer mats as stretchers.”

“A place of peace desecrated by violence,” she claimed.

No one has thus far been killed in the ongoing violence, though hundreds have been injured.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan tweeted in response, “Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib maybe you should open your eyes to the whole picture? Islam’s 3rd holiest site is being used to stockpile Molotov cocktails and rocks that are being lobbed at the police and at Jewish worshippers praying at the Western Wall, below the Temple Mount.”

He included a photograph of a pile of rocks inside the mosque to be used for attacking Israeli security forces.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib maybe you should open your eyes to the whole picture? Islam’s 3rd holiest site is being used to stockpile Molotov cocktails and rocks that are being lobbed at the police and at Jewish worshippers praying at the Western Wall, below the Temple Mount. 1/4 https://t.co/gsdiXL6BSY pic.twitter.com/5OtcBKgUle — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 10, 2021

“Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have prayed freely at their holy sites, including in Jerusalem, over the month of Ramadan because Israel believes in freedom of religion and Israeli security forces work hard to enable all groups to pray in peace,” Erdan said.

“In contrast, some so-called Muslim ‘worshipers’ are curtailing freedom of worship for thousands of Jews who want to celebrate Jerusalem Day, one of the most important days on our calendar marking the reunification of our sacred and holy city,” he continued.

“Congresswoman, instead of calling for peace and calm, your tweets are stoking tensions,” Erdan asserted. “Maybe you don’t realize that your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews.”