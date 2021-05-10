Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Everything Was Broken’: Sderot Home Near Gaza Border Hit by Rocket Fire

Israel Releases Car Ramming Footage After Palestinian ‘Lynching’ Attempt in Jerusalem

Seven-Month-Old Girl Saved From Palestinian Stone-Throwers by Her Stuffed Toy Bear

Leading US Jewish Groups Condemn Renewed Palestinian Violence Against Israel

Jerusalem Resident Near Home Struck by Rocket: ‘We Told Children It Was Just an Exercise Until They Saw the Smoke’

EU’s Borrell Says Iran Nuclear Talks Moving to Crucial Stage

Fatah, Hamas Engaging in Incitement to Stoke Jerusalem Violence: Watchdog Groups

Hamas Fires Barrage of Over 150 Rockets Across Southern Israel, at Jerusalem as IDF Strikes Terror Targets in Gaza

Media Misses the Real Story as Palestinians Riot on Temple Mount

Oscar Nominee Apologizes for Participating in Antisemitic Chat on Clubhouse App

May 10, 2021 3:12 pm
0

Leading US Jewish Groups Condemn Renewed Palestinian Violence Against Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Part of the remains of a rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip lies in a residential street in western Jerusalem amid rising tensions in the city. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad.

Leading American Jewish groups have strongly denounced renewed Palestinian incitement and violence against Israel, amid clashes in eastern Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

In a statement on Monday, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) said that it condemned “the willful incitement by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas that is instigating violence and unrest in Jerusalem, as well as the continuing rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza.”

The statement from the main umbrella group representing Jewish organizations continued: “We stand in solidarity with Israel as she continues to face lawlessness and rioting spurred by Palestinian leaders who are shamelessly fanning the flames of hate and violence with apparent disregard for the safety and security of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

The statement commented that renewed rocket attacks targeting “Israeli cities including Jerusalem, requiring thousands of Israeli civilians to protect themselves in bomb shelters, constitute a clear violation of international law and must be condemned by the international community at once.”

Related coverage

May 10, 2021 2:19 pm
0

EU’s Borrell Says Iran Nuclear Talks Moving to Crucial Stage

Negotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran are moving into a crucial stage and the next few weeks will...

The CoP concluded with a call for peace. “As Jerusalem Day is commemorated and the end of Ramadan approaches, we call for calm and we pray that peace prevails,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) called on the US and other world governments to condemn the rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.

“The world needs to clearly and unambiguously recognize the nature and aims of Palestinian terrorist organizations, and specifically their desire to wipe Israel off the map,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “Hamas and its well-armed, Iranian-supported allies in Gaza are fundamentally opposed to Israel’s very existence, and have employed rockets, missiles, incendiary balloons, and other weapons to attack Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.