Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

May 10, 2021 3:53 pm
Seven-Month-Old Girl Saved From Palestinian Stone-Throwers by Her Stuffed Toy Bear

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli police run during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

A seven-month-old girl was saved from possible death during Monday’s Jerusalem riots by a mirror sewn into the chest of her stuffed bear toy, the Israeli outlet N12 reported.

The girl was in a car that was attacked by Palestinian rioters, who threw stones through the rear window, which was shattered.

One stone would have hit the child, but was deflected by a mirror embedded in her toy bear.

She ended up with only slight injuries, mainly scratches on her head.

Her father simply said, “They tried to murder our daughter. On the day of the liberation of Jerusalem, an attempt was made to murder our daughter, a seven-month-old baby. In Jerusalem.”

