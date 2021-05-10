Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Criticizes Rep. Rashida Tlaib for ‘Stoking Tensions’ in Tweets on Jerusalem Violence

The Logic of the JCPOA – Then and Now

India Covid Crisis Threatening the Sales of Israel’s Defense Sector

Israel: IDF Bolsters Troops at Gaza Border Amid Tensions in South

US Government Working to Aid Top Fuel Pipeline Operator After Cyberattack

Iran Confirms Talks With Saudi Arabia, Promises ‘Best Efforts’

In Honor of Jerusalem Day, Israeli Tourism Ministry Releases Data on Visitors to the Capital

Matching Half of Roman-Era Oil Lamp Unearthed in Jerusalem Possibly Found in Budapest

Canada Joins US, Australia in Steering Clear of Events Related to 20 Years of Durban

Antisemitism Envoys From Two Dozen Countries Call for United Front to Combat Hate

May 10, 2021 11:32 am
0

The Logic of the JCPOA – Then and Now

avatar by Oded Brosh

Opinion

Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi leaves the hotel ahead of the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The Biden administration must stop the Iranian regime’s rush toward nuclear weapons threshold capability.

Only about one-fifth of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015 addresses nuclear issues, with the remaining four-fifths detailing payments to Iran designed to compensate it handsomely for its nuclear concessions. The original deal was endorsed by UNSC Resolution 2231, which granted further incentives to Iran.

The document is rapidly becoming irrelevant, as the limitations it places on Iran are gradually expiring. Six years on, the arms embargo has already expired, and Iran can acquire state-of-the-art defensive weapons systems from Russia to establish strategic immunity to attack. The “call” to Iran to desist from developing and testing ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons will lapse in two years’ time, as will sanctions regarding ballistic and cruise missiles and BMD (ballistic missile defense), which will facilitate the regime’s acquisition of unprecedented offensive missile capabilities.

Sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) entities like the Quds Force, its commander, the IRGC commander, IRGC Air Force Missile Command, and the bonyads (para-governmental organizations that manage the IRGC’s economic empire) will also end. The nuclear clauses, which allowed the continued development of advanced centrifuges and which can expedite the rate of enrichment 10- to 20-fold, make this matter urgent. This is all occurring as the Rouhani government is about to end its term and a radical government is likely to take its place.

Related coverage

May 9, 2021 5:52 am
0

Israel’s Critics Are Right: ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ Exemplifies the Arab-Israeli Conflict, and Arab Jew-Hatred

JNS.org - Last week, anti-Israel forces went into overdrive regarding the Jerusalem District Court’s decision authorizing the eviction of certain...

A new agreement, which many governments and observers in the West advocate (but not Iran), must address the weaknesses of the previous agreement, which worked to the advantage of the Iranian regime. The Biden administration faces an immense challenge in devising formulas for a workable new deal.

The author is a contributing scholar at The BESA Center. To read a full report on this topic, please visit The BESA Center website here.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.