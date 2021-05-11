Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

May 11, 2021 9:36 am
Head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Squads Killed by IDF-Shin Bet Air Strike

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An explosion tears through a building in Gaza where Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Sameh Fahim Al-Mamlouk was located. Photo: IDF Twitter.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sameh Fahim Al-Mamlouk, who commanded the terror group’s rocket squads, was executed Tuesday in a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation.

Walla reported that the IDF and the Shin Bet confirmed that Al-Mamlouk was killed in an air strike on a building in which he was hiding.

Video released on Twitter by the IDF shows a massive explosion ripping through the lower floors of a building, presumably where Al-Mamlouk was located.

Two other Islamic Jihad commanders, Kamal Tayseer Qureiqa and Muhammad Yahya Abu Al-Atta, have also been killed as part of Israel’s ongoing retaliatory operations in Gaza.

In response, Islamic Jihad said that its response would be “severe” and “the enemy must expect it at any moment.”

The IDF said that the three commanders were responsible for many rocket attacks, including during the current round of fighting.

“The IDF and the shin Bet are prepared to continue the campaign as needed through a wide range of operational plans,” the IDF said.

