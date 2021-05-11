Two Israelis Killed, More Wounded by Rocket Barrage From Gaza as Netanyahu Pledges Further Strikes

Two Israelis were killed as more than 300 rockets were fired into the country and the Israeli army struck some 140 targets in the Gaza Strip, since the Hamas militant group started the bombardment on Monday evening.

The two women from the city of Ashkelon were killed following a relentless barrage of rockets across southern Israel. The attack came after the Israeli army killed the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s special rocket unit, Samah Abed al-Mamluk, as well as other senior members of the terrorist groups, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency said.

“We are in the midst of a campaign,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday following consultations with security officials. “Since yesterday afternoon the IDF has carried out hundreds of strikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We’ve hit their commanders and many of their high-value targets. Hamas will de dealt blows it didn’t see coming.”

During Monday night and on Tuesday, Hamas fired one rocket every three minutes from Gaza. In response to the more 300 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel, the IDF has so far killed at least 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives, who were busy trying to attack Israel either by firing rockets, firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians, or transporting ammunition or rockets from one place to another, the IDF said. The targets that were hit included two Hamas attack tunnels, a Hamas intelligence facility and weapons manufacturing and storage sites.

Related coverage The Israeli Scientist Who Is Bringing Google’s Moonshot Lab to Tel Aviv CTech - What was once known as Google X, the tech giant's most far-out idea hub, is now on its...

“The successful interception rate by the Iron Dome system is more than 90% which is a true life saver for Israeli civilians living across southern Israel,” said IDF Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus. “We targeted militants and terrorists in the Gaza Strip during the night and are prepared to continue to do this until Hamas gets the message that this type of attack against Israel is totally not acceptable and they are the ones who will be held responsible for their aggression.”

At Tuesday’s assessment, Israel’s Chief of Staff instructed IDF units to continue attacking Hamas and Islamic Jihad facilities for weapons manufacturing and storage sites and to expand the attacks to additional targets. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the Gaza division to be reinforced, including infantry and armored brigades, along with higher preparedness for air defense, intelligence and air force units. He emphasized that the IDF will continue to act resolutely to restore security to the residents of the South, and all headquarters must prepare for the expansion of the operation, without a time limit.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz authorized the call up of about 5,000 reservist soldiers for various IDF units, including the Southern Command, the Home Front Command and the Operations Division.

IDF’s Conricus reported that one in every three rockets that the Hamas fired from Gaza into Israel doesn’t make it into Israel but instead falls into the Gaza and endangers Palestinians, causing damage and casualties inside the Strip.

“The sad reality is that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have purposefully embedded themselves within the civilian population. They are using their civilians, the Palestinians, their homes, schools, hospitals, and mosques in Gaza as human shields and are making it virtually impossible for us to strike only those involved in military activity,” Conricus said.

In the southern city of Ashkelon an empty school — closed today due to the ongoing attacks — was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza. In the aftermath of a rocket bombardment in Israel’s South, Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to a few people injured lightly by glass shards and to people who suffered panic attacks in Ashkelon and Ashdod following numerous rocket attacks.

Editor’s note: this article will be updated with developing events