Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

‘All the Glass Shattered, It Was All Burned’: Witnesses Recount Rocket Attack on Holon Bus That Wounded Five-Year-Old Girl

US Senators, Representatives Voice Support for Israel as Conflict With Hamas Escalates

Iran Has Enriched Uranium to Up to 63 Percent Purity, IAEA Report Says

Blinken Calls Hezbollah ‘Threat,’ US Blacklists 7 Lebanese Nationals

Blinken Urges De-Escalation Between Israel and Palestinians, Immediate Halt to Rocket Attacks

Report: 2 Suspected Terrorists ‘Neutralized’ After West Bank Car-Ramming Attack

Firefighters Grapple With Arson as Resilience Centers Ramp Up in Southern Israel

Arab Israelis in Lod Riot, Set Fire to Synagogue

Democrats Prompt Biden to Reopen PLO Office, Consulate in Eastern Jerusalem

May 11, 2021 1:36 pm
0

Victim of Ashkelon Rocket Attack Identified as Caregiver for Elderly Woman, Citizen of India

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

An Ashkelon woman killed on Tuesday by a Gaza rocket have been identified, the Israeli news outlet N12 reported.

Sahumia Santosh, 32, the mother of one child and a citizen of India, was working as a caregiver for an 80-year-old woman. When the rocket struck, it all but completely destroyed the house, killing Santosh and severely wounding her elderly patient.

The elderly woman was described by Israel Lugassi, a Magen David Adom paramedic, as suffering from “very severe” injuries.

A second woman was killed in a high-rise apartment building in Ashkelon by a direct rocket hit.

The woman’s husband, Gregory, told the Israeli outlet Walla that, lacking a shelter in their house, the two attempted to take refuge in the stairwell but did not arrive in time.

“We heard an alarm. We did not manage to reach the stairs, and then the ceiling fell on us. We have no protection in the house,” said the man, who was described as moderately injured and hospitalized.

Th victim’s neighbor, Oksana, told N12, “I have a hard time talking, I saw her dead. It is impossible to explain what I saw.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.