Victim of Ashkelon Rocket Attack Identified as Caregiver for Elderly Woman, Citizen of India

An Ashkelon woman killed on Tuesday by a Gaza rocket have been identified, the Israeli news outlet N12 reported.

Sahumia Santosh, 32, the mother of one child and a citizen of India, was working as a caregiver for an 80-year-old woman. When the rocket struck, it all but completely destroyed the house, killing Santosh and severely wounding her elderly patient.

The elderly woman was described by Israel Lugassi, a Magen David Adom paramedic, as suffering from “very severe” injuries.

A second woman was killed in a high-rise apartment building in Ashkelon by a direct rocket hit.

The woman’s husband, Gregory, told the Israeli outlet Walla that, lacking a shelter in their house, the two attempted to take refuge in the stairwell but did not arrive in time.

“We heard an alarm. We did not manage to reach the stairs, and then the ceiling fell on us. We have no protection in the house,” said the man, who was described as moderately injured and hospitalized.

Th victim’s neighbor, Oksana, told N12, “I have a hard time talking, I saw her dead. It is impossible to explain what I saw.”