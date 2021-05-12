Blinken Speaks to Netanyahu, Reiterates Strong US Support for Israel

JNS.org – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday concerning the violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken “expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

He also “reiterated his call on all parties to de-escalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence.”

The statement reported that the two leaders also discussed the ongoing violence in Jerusalem.

